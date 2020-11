Greg Hardy emotional as haunting past nearly canceled UFC Vegas 12 fight

An emotional Greg Hardy opens up about his struggle to move beyond his past after his win at UFC Vegas 12. This is probably the most Hardy has opened up about his controversial past.

“I’ve been in hell.”

