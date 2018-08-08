Greg Hardy Earns 17 Second KO, Dana White Hands Out 3 More Contracts in Contender Series Finale

Controversial former NFL player turned UFC hopeful Greg Hardy needed just 17 seconds to demolish his second opponent since turning pro.

Hardy, who made his professional debut on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series several weeks ago, returned for the season finale and needed even less time to get a win this time around.

Hardy rushed across the cage before unleashing a barrage of punches against Tebaris Gordon, who had no answer to the kind of pressure and power he was facing from the former football player.

Hardy finished the fight with a monstrous right hand that dropped Gordon face first to the ground before a few more shots forced referee Herb Dean to rush in and stop the contest in the opening round.

“I think I sent a message. I’m here for business,” Hardy said while stating his case for a shot in the UFC sooner rather than later. “Honestly I wanted to send a message today and the message is whenever you want it.”

Devonte Smith earned a brutal knockout in a lightweight matchup against previously undefeated prospect Joe Lowry.

After Lowry rushed forward with punches before looking for a takedown against the cage, Smith unleashed a devastating series of elbow strikes to collapse his opponent down to the ground. The knockout was reminiscent of what Travis Browne did to Josh Barnett and Gabriel Gonzaga with those same elbow strikes in a pair of heavyweight fights.

Kennedy Nzechukwu made quick work of Dennis Bryant in a light heavyweight matchup on Tuesday night.

Nzechukwu was a second time Contender Series veteran but his performance last year wasn’t enough to get the call up to the UFC. This time around, Nzechukwu was completely dominant as he landed a vicious head kick to drop Bryant to the ground before finishing the fight a few seconds later with a series of hammer fists on the mat.

The first two fights both ended in the exact same matter with dominant finishes from each of the fighters looking to impress the UFC matchmakers.

Former “Lookin’ For a Fight” veteran Bobby Moffett made good on his pick up from White after he was first discovered at a regional card in Memphis. Moffett was dominant on the feet before finishing Jacob Kilburn with a D’arce choke just 1:12 into the second round.

Meanwhile, Alex Gilpin put away J.R. Coughran with a slick D’arce choke to put a stop to the contest in the second round.

At the end of the night, White handed out contracts to Bobby Moffett, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Devonte Smith.

As for Hardy, White says that there’s still plenty of time for him to continue to evolve as the UFC has already put him under a developmental contract with hopes that he’ll eventually fight inside the Octagon.

Hardy won’t be making the move to the big show just yet but obviously the talent and athletic pedigree are definitely there for him to make waves in years to come.