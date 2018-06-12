Greg Hardy and Austen Lane Explain Leaving NFL Behind Heading into Dana White’s Contender Series

(Courtesy of UFC)
Season 2 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series starts on Tuesday, June 12, exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. Each week 10 fighters put it all on the line looking to earn a UFC contract with the UFC President sitting front row.
One of the featured bouts for the Season 2 premiere is a battle between NFL veterans Greg Hardy and Austen Lane.
Hardy is trying to battle back from a troubled past that includes allegations of domestic violence, using mixed martial arts as a way to refocus his life, not simply his career.
Lane spent five years in the NFL, but training in MMA to improve his football skills eventually ignited a passion in him that could only be fed by fighting.