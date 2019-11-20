Greg Hardy among several lengthy UFC Moscow medical supsensions

Greg Hardy topped a list of five UFC on ESPN+ 21 fighters that could be one the sidelines for as long as six months following the release of the event’s medical suspensions.
Hardy stepped in on short notice to fight Alexander Volkov in Moscow. The fight didn’t go his way, but Hardy managed to go three full rounds with the vastly more experienced Russian fighter.
It was Hardy’s fifth bout of 2019, a record for UFC heavyweights, but he now faces a 180-day medical suspension for an injury to his right hand and wrist. Like the other fighters facing medical suspensions, Hardy could return sooner than 180 days if he gets cleared by a doctor.
Other fighters facing potential six-month suspensions include Dalcha Lungiambula, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Jessica-Rose Clark, and Grigorii Popov.
All medical suspensions were issued by the UFC and reported to mixedmartialarts.com, as there was no government sanctioning body in Moscow.
TRENDING > Bellator 234 results & highlights: Linton Vassell dominates Sergei Kharitonov
UFC Moscow: Zabit vs. Kattar medical suspensions
- Zabit Magomedsharipov: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Calvin Kattar: 30-day medical suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- Alexander Volkov: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Greg Hardy: 180-day medical suspension for right hand/wrist injury (requires X-ray); 30 days mandatory rest, 21 days no contact
- Danny Roberts: 30-day medical suspension for right temple laceration, 21 days no contact
- Zelim Imadaev: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Ed Herman: 30-day medical suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- Khadis Ibragimov: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Anthony Rocco Martin: 30-day medical suspension for nasal laceration, 21 days no contact
- Ramazan Emeev: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Shamil Gamzatov: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Klidson Abreu: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Magomed Ankalaev: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Dalcha Lungiambula: 180-day medical suspension, requires clearance from OMF (oral and maxillofacial) physician; 30 days mandatory rest, 21 days no contact
- Rustam Khabilov: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Sergey Khandozhko: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Karl Roberson: 30-day medical suspension for right eyelid laceration, 21 days no contact
- Roman Kopylov: 7-day mandatory rest period
- David Zawada: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov: 180-day medical suspension for left elbow injury (requires X-ray); 14 days mandatory rest
- Roosevelt Roberts: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Alexander Yakovlev: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Pannie Kianzad: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Jessica-Rose Clark: 180-day medical suspension, requires clearance from ENT (ear, nose, and throat) specialist; 45 days mandatory rest, 30 days no contact
- Davey Grant: 7-day mandatory rest period
- Grigorii Popov: 180-day medical suspension, requires nasal X-ray; 30 days mandatory rest, 21 days no contact