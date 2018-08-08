HOT OFF THE WIRE
Greg Hardy Addresses Detractors of His Controversial Past (Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series)

August 8, 2018
Former NFL player Greg Hardy closed out the final week of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Season 2 with another blistering knockout.

Hardy needed just 17 seconds to lay Tebaris Gordon out, giving him his second victory of the season on the show. Earlier in the season, Hardy took out fellow former NFL player Austen Lane in 57 seconds.

Hardy, however, is still under a developmental deal with the UFC and hasn’t yet had his first official fight in the Octagon lined up. That’s okay with him, as he plans to bide his time, keep getting better, and then not look back once he gets his opportunity.

He still has a lot of detractors, though, because of his controversial past. Hardy had been charged with domestic violence and was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The charges were eventually dropped, but the NFL’s investigation still found that he used significant violence against his ex-girlfriend and his suspension was upheld. He was also arrested in September of 2016 for cocaine possession.

Despite his past, UFC president Dana White has insisted that Hardy deserved a second chance at turning his life around and gave him a shot on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Hardy has made the most of the in-cage opportunity and addressed his detractors on Tuesday night following his second win on the show.

               

