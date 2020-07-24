Greg Fischer excited for LFA 86 title bout opportunity

As he entered 2020, flyweight Greg Fischer was riding a three fight winning streak and was looking to continue his momentum through the year, but things didn’t quite work out as he thought they would.

Thanks to the novel coronavirus, Fischer’s plans were put on hold. Originally thinking he would have his first fight of the year in the spring, Fischer was forced to wait a bit longer to finally get back into the cage.

“Going into the year I was planning on getting three or four fights,” Fischer told MMAWeekly.com. “That was my goal.

“I started a fight camp at the end of January/early February and was looking to get a fight somewhere in April, and right in mid-March coronavirus started really popping up everywhere, and all fight promotions kind of shut down. (My plans) just got put on hold until the summer.”

As the world entered lockdown, Fischer was able to make due with what resources he had available to him to remain ready to return to action when he got the call.

“Right around April a lot of gyms were closed, classes were closed, so I had to adjust a little bit,” said Fischer. “I had a couple of training partners who were willing to get some work, but the actual classes and gyms were off. I was still able to do a bunch of stuff individually and in a small group while classes were closed.”

Fischer (10-1) was rewarded with his patience by being given the opportunity to face Jimmy Flick (13-5) for the vacant flyweight championship in the LFA 86 main event on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

TRENDING > Khabib’s manager insists Justin Gaethje bout will still happen in 2020

“It’s definitely motivating (fighting in a championship main event,” Fischer said. I’ve fought in main events before. I’ve fought in title fights before. I don’t think it’s too much added pressure. It’s just a good opportunity.

“Jimmy’s a really good opponent. He’s got a bunch of fights against a lot of really tough people. I’m excited to get in there and mix it up with him. You’ve got to fight good people to get the bigger organizations like the UFC and Bellator (to notice you). I’m excited for this test. I feel like I’ve done all the right things. I feel like the best version of me will come out victorious.”

While winning an LFA title could be just the thing Fischer needs to take the next step in his career, he’s not one to think too far ahead, especially during an active global pandemic.

“I try to always just focus on one fight at a time, just because in the past I’ve had opponent changes and cards have been cancelled, and things like that, so I try not to look too far into the future,” said Fischer. “I’m not going to look too far ahead.

“I’d be nice to get in one or two more fights in this year, but I guess we’ll cross that bridge when it comes.”