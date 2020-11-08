Graphic Video: Max Griffin slices Ramiz Brahimaj’s ear with sharp elbow

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 8, 2020
Max Griffin battered his way to a third-round stoppage of Ramiz Brahimaj at UFC Vegas 13 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Having bloodied and bruised Brahimaj, Griffin added insult to injury forcing the fight to be stopped when he landing a cutting elbow to Brahimaj’s temple, severing his ear, leaving it dangling.

WARNING: the below video of the elbow is graphic

TRENDING > UFC Fighters react to Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in US Presidential Election

Max Griffin on ear-slicing elbow: ‘It looked like a brain dangling from his head’ | UFC Vegas 13

