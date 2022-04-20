Grant Neal ready to ‘get nasty’ at Bellator 278

Though he split his two fights in 2021, light-heavyweight Grant Neal looks back on last year as a positive one for his career.

Still in a time where fights can be elusive, Neal is happy for the activity he had in 2021 and the steps forward he was able to make in his game.

“2021 I’m going to say that it was a good year,” Neal told MMAWeekly.com. “I was pretty active, and I love being active. Fighters fight, and I love what I do, so being active is always a good thing.

“I learned a lot in 2021. I think through that year I became definitely a more dangerous fighter. It’s going to be something to see on April 22.”

For Neal it is the small adjustments he’s making in his game that ultimately add up to big leaps forward in his skillset.

“The biggest thing is that I’ve just taken a lot of small baby steps and tweaking certain things in my game that allow me to become a little bit more dangerous (and) different,” said Neal.

“Adding different boxing steps, adding different training partners, adding Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, really utilizing being in Colorado and having guys from the Olympic Training Center around, it’s been an amazing opportunity to gain different skillsets in things I might not have seen. It’s small steps that have allowed me to become more dangerous.”

On April 22 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Neal (6-1) will look to rebound off his only loss when he takes on Christian Edwards (5-1) in a 205-pound main card bout at Bellator 278.

PFL 1: Jeremy Stephens isn’t bothered by Clay Collard’s trash talk ‘I’m gonna s**t all over him’

“I think a big key to victory is to be tenacious and get nasty,” Neal said. “My fighting style has always been that anybody who gets in the cage with me it’s their worst nightmare. There are not many people who want to fight me after our fight.

“I think the pressure, be real methodical about breaking down my opponent in every aspect of the game is going to be a huge key to victory.”

When it comes to his 2022 overall, Neal had only one goal in mind: staying active.

“You’re a liar if you say you don’t have a roadmap,” said Neal. “My roadmap is to be busy. Sometimes it works out your way, sometimes it doesn’t, but my roadmap is to always be busy and fight as much as possible.

“I’m one of the youngest guys on the roster right now at 205lbs, and I believe I have so much opportunity to utilize the time that I have to become the most dangerous fighter when I get to my prime. I’m still not at my prime yet, so I have an opportunity and will take as many fights as possible.”