Grant Dawson just focused on winning heading into UFC Vegas 53

When it comes to his 2021, lightweight Grant Dawson feels that it wasn’t his best year, but an important year for him nonetheless.

Mainly Dawson was able to see the holes in his game that needed work and was able to make the adjustments needed to get those fixed before his 2022 campaign.

“Basically in 2021 I went 1-0-1, and it was good to get that bonus (against Leonardo Santos at UFC Fight Night in March), and bad because I only got half my paycheck for going to a draw with Ricky Glenn (at UFC Fight Night in October).

“It definitely one of those years that made me realize that I needed to make change. It will always be the year that I realized what I needed to do and I did it.”

Dawson believes the improved fighter he is this year will be incomparable to the fighter he was in the past.

“I definitely with the changes I’ve made in my camp, being in Florida and training at American Top Team, and how much better I’m getting, you’re going to see a much better version of the fighter you saw in 2021,” said Dawson.

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dawson (17-1-1) will look to get back on the winning track when he takes on Jared Gordon (18-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC Vegas 53.

“I think Jared Gordon is a very good fighter,” Dawson said. “I think he’s very well-rounded. I think his only knock is that he isn’t super dangerous. He isn’t finishing a lot of guys, but he’s very consistent. He’s got very good cardio, is very strong, and is a very well-rounded fighter.

“I just think that I do everything better than he does and that my danger factor is much higher than his. I think my danger factor and my grappling is what is going to win me this fight.”

For Dawson, as long as he gets back into the win column and is able to get in one more fight before the end of the year it will be a successful 2022 for him inside the octagon.

“Everybody wants that highlight reel knockout or super great performance, but at the end of the day winning is the only thing that matters in this sport, so that’s all I’m focusing on,” said Dawson. “If that highlight reel finish comes that’s great; if not, as long as I get the win I’ll be a happy man.

“I’m getting married in November, so my goal is to win this fight and get another fight set up before my wedding in November. I want to get this fight, get one more before my wedding and then worry in 2023 about what happens next.”