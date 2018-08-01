Grand Jury Rejects Nick Diaz Indictment, But Court Case Moves Forward Anyway

Though a grand jury determined it would not indict UFC fighter Nick Diaz on charges of domestic battery, which include accusations of strangulation, the case will move forward in court, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Though the grand jury did not indict Diaz on Tuesday, prosecutors reportedly asked the judge to hear evidence and determine if Diaz’s case should still go to trial. Diaz’s attorney, Ross Goodman, argued that it was unfair to move the case forward after the grand jury rejected the charges, which included felony and misdemeanor charges.

“We’re telling those grand jurors, ‘We don’t really care what you decide,'” Goodman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A prosecutor told the judge that he had recently provided a voluntary statement from the woman that alleged Diaz attacked her. The judge ruled to set a preliminary hearing of evidence for Aug. 30 in Las Vegas. That hearing will determine whether or not the case moves to trial.

Diaz was originally charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery, which stems from an alleged assault of a woman who claimed to be his girlfriend. He was arrested on May 24.

A few weeks later, despite Diaz’s claim that he was framed, the Clark County DA filed an amended complaint that added two more felony charges including an additional charge of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation and battery domestic violence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Diaz is currently free on an $18,000 bond.