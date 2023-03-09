Goiti Yamauchi has ‘a lot of confidence’ heading into Bellator 292 against Michael Page

2022 was a banner year for Bellator welterweight Goiti Yamauchi. In two fights, Yamauchi picked up two finishes, building an overall three-fight winning streak in the process.

And while Yamauchi is happy with his win over Levan Chokheli in April, it’s his victory over Daniel Gracie in August that stands out as the shining moment of his 2022.

“I think it was the best year of my life,” Yamauchi told MMAWeekly.com. “A lot of good things that happened. I’m really happy with all the work and accomplishments that I had last year. I’m just looking to do the same work and have an even better 2023.

“(The bout with Gracie) was a five round fight so I prepared myself really, really well, and it was a dominant (performance). I dominated every second in the fight and am very happy with my performance.”

Not only is Yamauchi pleased with the outcomes of his fights in 2022, but also the improvements he continues to make in his game.

“Every day we have the white belt mentality,” said Yamauchi. “We have to learn something new. That’s what I’m doing, practicing to learn, and up my game every single day. I think I changed every day.”

Looking to extend his winning streak, Yamauchi (28-5) will face another career-defining test when he takes on Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) in a main card 170-pound bout at Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on March 10.

“I just have to be myself, do my game, and exploit (Page’s) weaknesses, and have a lot of confidence,” Yamauchi said. “That’s what I think is the key to victory.”

Should Yamauchi keep his winning ways going on March 10, his sights will firmly be set on title contention, whenever the opportunity finally comes his way.

“Of course I care about the title –this is my number one goal – not just for me but all the fighters,” said Yamauchi. “Money is very good, fame is very good, but the main thing for me is to be the champion, to be the best in the world. To me that’s all that matters.

“I think great things take time to happen. I’m very experienced in this business, but I consider myself very young. It’s no rush. The time will come. And when the time comes I will be a dominant champion.”

