HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGoFundMe removes campaign to support Cain Velasquez’s legal defense

featuredKayla Harrison re-signs with PFL after dramatic free agency

featuredUFC 272 highlights: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

featuredCain Velasquez denied bail in attempted murder case: ‘The risk is too great’

GoFundMe removes campaign to support Cain Velasquez’s legal defense

March 8, 2022
NoNo Comments

The MMA community has rallied around former champion Cain Velasquez who is currently in jail awaiting trial following a shooting earlier this month. Velasquez was arrested after he chased, rammed his car and then opened fire into a truck that was holding a man accused of molesting a 4-year-old boy. The bullet did not hit the intended target, instead, it struck the man’s father.

Following the arrest, fans came together to create two separate GoFundMe to help support his legal fees.

That account has since been removed and the website issued a statement in response to the removal.

“We can confirm that both fundraisers were removed, and all donors have been refunded,” a GoFundMe spokesperson told MMA Junkie. “GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

According to MMA Junkie, this is not uncommon.

“The same policy has been applied to past high-profile defense cases. In 2015, GoFundMe removed a campaign for police officers involved in the trials after the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore. In 2020, it shut down campaigns for Kenosha, Wisc. shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. After Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts of homicide, campaigns supporting him were reallowed,” the outlet reported.

On Monday Velasquez was denied bail and remains in jail.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA