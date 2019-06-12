HOT OFF THE WIRE
Go behind the scenes with the champ-champ and a stone cold killer at UFC 238 (video)

June 12, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes was a top heavy fight card that delivered from the top all the way down the line. In a night of emotional extremes, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo won his second UFC belt by making a come-from-behind effort against Marlon Moraes. 

In the UFC 238 co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko once again showed the poise of a stone cold assassin, as she laid Jessica Eye out cold in the opening moments of their fight. It was the first defense of her title, but one that should make future challengers shudder.

Tony Ferguson returned to the Octagon following a stint of outside the cage troubles, but didn’t skip a beat, as he used his sharp-shooting skills to pick apart Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, whose night was over after his right eye swelled up like a balloon.

TRENDING >

Experience all of the thrill and the agony from UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes with this sneak peek of the UFC FIGHT PASS exclusive series.

