Go Behind the Scene’s of Daniel Cormier’s Emotional, Historic Night at UFC 226

July 11, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Re-live the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat from UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier. The event took place on July 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier toppled heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event to make history, as only the second fighter to ever hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. Conor McGregor was the first fighter to do so.

To say it was an emotional night for Cormier would be an immense understatement. Take a behind the scenes look at Cormier’s unbelievable achievement and the gamut of emotions he experienced post-fight.

               

