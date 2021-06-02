Go behind the scenes at UFC champ Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 training camp | Episode 2

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tyron Woodley

June 2, 2021
Go behind the scenes with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya as he prepares for his 4th title defence agains Marvin Vetorri at UFC 263 in Arizona on June 12th.

Adesanya suffered his first career loss in his last outing, going up to the light heavyweight division to challenge champion Jan Blachowicz. Back down in the 185-pound division, Adesanya prepares for a rematch with Vettori. The two first fought in April 2018 with Adesanya edging out Vettori by split decision.

