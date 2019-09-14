Glover Teixeira’s top finishes ahead of UFC Vancouver (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the top knockouts and submissions from former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Glover Teixeira. Teixeira faces Nikita Krylov in the UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje co-main event on Saturday in Vancouver, B.C.

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.