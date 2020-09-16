Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos scrapped after both fighters test positive for COVID-19

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos is now on an indefinite hold after both fighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Teixeira vs. Santos was originally slated to headline UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35) on Sept. 12, but was postponed after Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19 the week prior to the fight.

UFC officials planned to move the bout to the UFC on ESPN 16 fight card slated for Oct. 4 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. A women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana is slated to headline that fight card.

Now that Santos has also tested positive for COVID-19, the bout has been sidelined indefinitely.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news following Tuesday night’s Dana White’s Contender Series.

“Yeah, yeah, the fight is out,” White told reporters, who asked if reports that Santos had also contracted COVID-19 were true.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna do yet. We haven’t really got there yet.”

With both fighters having had COVID-19 at roughly the same time, it is likely that the UFC would be able to eventually re-schedule the bout once both test negative and are cleared to fight again.

