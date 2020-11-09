HOT OFF THE WIRE
Glover Teixeira ground and pounds Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13

featuredUFC Vegas 13 results: Glover Teixeira finishes Thiago Santos, calls for title shot

UFC Santos vs Teixeira live results

featuredUFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira Live Results

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 face-offs

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in face-offs: Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira set for 205-pound showdown

Glover Teixeira thinks he, not Israel Adesanya, should get next title shot | UFC Vegas 13

November 8, 2020
November 8, 2020

Hear everything 41-year-old Glover Teixeira had after his victory over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 13 main event on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The victory should elevate Teixeira to the No. 1 contender status in the UFC light heavyweight division. UFC president Dana White had promised middleweight champion Israel Adesanya the first crack at 205-pound titleholder Jan Blachowicz in March, but he might have to rethink that.

