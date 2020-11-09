Glover Teixeira thinks he, not Israel Adesanya, should get next title shot | UFC Vegas 13

Hear everything 41-year-old Glover Teixeira had after his victory over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 13 main event on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The victory should elevate Teixeira to the No. 1 contender status in the UFC light heavyweight division. UFC president Dana White had promised middleweight champion Israel Adesanya the first crack at 205-pound titleholder Jan Blachowicz in March, but he might have to rethink that.

