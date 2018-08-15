Glover Teixeira Knocked Out of UFC Sao Paulo Headliner

Glover Teixeira has been knocked out of his UFC Fight Night 137 headlining bout opposite Jimi Manuwa less than two weeks after the original announcement.

Teixeira suffered a shoulder injury that forced him out of the fight. Sources close to the bout confirmed the injury to MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin following an initial report by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Manuwa had been asking to face Teixeira ever since they were first rumored to meet all the way back at UFC 208, but the fight never came together. The bout had finally been scheduled for the Sept. 22 fight card in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Both fighters were looking to bounce back from recent losses. Teixeira lost to Corey Anderson on July 22 in Hamburg, Germany, while Manuwa is coming off of a loss to Jan Blachowicz on March 17 in London.