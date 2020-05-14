Glover Teixeira crushes Anthony Smith, takes home UFC Jacksonville Performance Bonus

Glover Teixeira isn’t only “still” fighting at 40 years of age, he’s thriving in the Octagon, looking to make another run at UFC champion Jon Jones.

Despite his age being what is normally beyond a professional fighter’s prime years, Teixeira dominated in the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira on Wednesday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

Though the first couple of rounds were mostly back-and-forth action, by the third frame, Teixeira started to take over. In the fourth round, he battered Smith, sending him staggering around the Octagon, though the referee and Smith’s corner failed to stop the fight.

Smith muttered “my teeth are falling out” when he sat on the stool between rounds, but his corner cleaned him up and sent him back into the fight. Teixeira continued to pummel him until the referee stopped the fight.

Teixeira showed marked improvement and earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his dominant victory. He has now won four consecutive bouts, edging him closer to another title shot.

The other UFC Jacksonville Performance of the Night bonus went to Drew Dober, who stopped Alexander Hernandez late in the second round.

Fight of the Night honors went to Hunter Azure and Brian Kelleher. The two threw heavy leather until Kelleher landed the knockout punch, also in the waning moments of round two.

There was no attendance or gate at the empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

TRENDING > Twitter: Fighters blame Anthony Smith’s corner for not stopping fight at UFC Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Performance Bonuses