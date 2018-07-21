Glover Teixeira Confident He’s Better Than Corey Anderson Everywhere

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Glover Teixeira was originally slated to face Ilir Latifi in the UFC Hamburg co-main event on Sunday, but an injury forced Latifi out of the bout. The fight promotion quickly booked a replacement in No. 9 ranked Corey Anderson on two-weeks notice.

Teixeira talks about the late change of opponent and the differences between Latifi and Anderson. A win over Anderson would keep Teixeira in the title picture, sitting at No. 3 in the 205-pound division.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.