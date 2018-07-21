HOT OFF THE WIRE

Glover Teixeira Confident He’s Better Than Corey Anderson Everywhere

July 20, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Glover Teixeira was originally slated to face Ilir Latifi in the UFC Hamburg co-main event on Sunday, but an injury forced Latifi out of the bout. The fight promotion quickly booked a replacement in No. 9 ranked Corey Anderson on two-weeks notice.

Teixeira talks about the late change of opponent and the differences between Latifi and Anderson. A win over Anderson would keep Teixeira in the title picture, sitting at No. 3 in the 205-pound division.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

               

