Glover Teixeira, Ben Rothwell tower over UFC Jacksonville fighter salaries

Glover Teixeira, at 40 years of age, put on one of the best performances of his career at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla. He was handsomely reward for his efforts.

Not only did Teixeira collect a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for battering Anthony Smithing into a fifth-round TKO stoppage, he also took the top rung on the fight card’s payroll.

Teixeira earned $280,000 for his win over Smith (not including the bonus money) and took a step toward a second shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Not far behind on the Smith vs. Teixeira fighter payouts was Ben Rothwell, who welcomed Ovince Saint Preux to the heavyweight division with a hard fought split-decision nod from the judges. Rothwell netted $260,000 for his co-main event victory.

The figures in the reported UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Florida State Boxing Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship took its first steps back toward normalcy with UFC 249, which took place on Saturday, May 9, in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the first major sporting event since governments around the world instituted numerous restrictions because of the global coronavirus pandemic. UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira took place on Wednesday, May 13, also in Jacksonville.

TRENDING > Dana White: More testing needed before UFC allows fans; praises President Trump

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Fighter Salaries