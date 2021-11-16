Glover Teixeira awarded key to the city and given parade in Danbury, Conn.

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was a given the key to the city of Danbury, Conn., and a parade was held in his honor.
Teixeira won the light heavyweight championship by submission Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 267 main event on Oct. 30. The 42-year old became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.
Teixeira not only resides in Danbury, he also owns a gym there.
What a Day?! A parade and the Key to the City!! An amazing tribute to @gloverteixeira , his entire team & all the hard work. Thank you @cityofdanbury for all your support & love!!! #Blessed #TeamTeixeira,”
teixeirammaandfitness posted on Instagram along with photos and a video.
