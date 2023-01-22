Glover Teixeira announces retirement following UFC 283 loss

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira left his gloves inside the octagon after his UFC 283 one-sided loss to Jamahal Hill.

Hill busted Teixeira up throughout the five-round contest and pitched a shutout on the scorecards. Following the fight, Teixeira announced his retirement.

“I think I’m too tough for my own good. Too tough for my own health. I can’t keep up anymore. I’m going to focus my energy on Alex Pereira. He’s going to keep his belt for awhile then go up to light heavyweight,” said Teixeira to the crowd inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“It’s an honor to put the gloves down on the same night as Shogun [Mauricio Rua],” continued Teixeira. “I’m just not keeping up anymore.”

Teixeira made his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2002. He fought 23 times inside the octagon and amassed a career record of 33-9. He has the most finishes and submission wins in the promotion’s light heavyweight division history. His career high point was winning the 2005-pound championship at UFC 267 in 2001.

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno secures title again after doctor stoppage over Deiveson Figueiredo