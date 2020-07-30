GLORY Kickboxing announces return to live events with an audience and corporate restructuring

(Thursday, July 30, 2020, by GLORY Press Office)

GLORY announces its return to action on 2 and 3 October 2020 with back-to-back events in the Netherlands for GLORY 76 and 77. Events will take place at Haanger 2, a former Dutch naval base located in the historic Katwijk aan Zee near Amsterdam. GLORY looks forward to bringing combat back to the base.

GLORY 76 on October 2nd will be headlined by a 4-man middleweight contender tournament featuring Yousri Belgaroui, Matěj Peňáz, Ertugrul Bayrak and Ulric Bokeme. The winner of this tournament will earn the right to challenge GLORY champion Alex Pereira for the middleweight belt. Other scheduled bouts will feature Nordine Mahieddine, Junior Tafa, Luke Whelan, Mohamed Hendouf, Alim Nabiyev and Eyevan Danenberg.

GLORY 77 on October 3rd will be headlined by welterweight champion Cédric Doumbé taking on a welterweight contender soon to be announced. Other bouts scheduled for the night include the welterweight heavy hitters Harut Grigorian vs Yoann Kongolo, Tyjani Beztati vs Itay Gershon and GLORY heavyweights Antonio Plazibat, Arkadiusz Wrzosek, D’Angelo Marshall and Martin Pacas.

Following close co-operation with licensing authorities and health and safety partners, an audience of 200 attendees per night will be allowed to watch the fights live. These events will be broadcast live around the world with GLORY’s media partners in over 100 countries. Full fight card details will be announced in the coming weeks.

GLORY is also pleased to reveal it is in planning stages for the biggest card in the history of kickboxing in December 2020. The event will be headlined by the best heavyweight fighters in the world including Rico Verhoeven, Badr Hari, and Jamal Ben Saddik, who will compete on the same night. In addition to a world heavyweight championship fight, four GLORY world championship belts will also be on the line. The event is in planning stages due to the intention for a large live audience to be present, and the health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. GLORY will confirm this date and location as soon as practicable.

Fight card, broadcast and ticketing details for these events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket holders for the GLORY 76 Antwerp and GLORY 77 “Badr vs Benny” events that were postponed due to the coronavirus will be issued a voucher and able to use the credit for the upcoming GLORY events. If unable to attend on the rescheduled date, fans will have the option to receive a refund or have the value of their ticket used as a credit toward a future GLORY event. More details will be shared soon.

