Gina Carano responds to Ronda Rousey’s UFC proposal

June 27, 2022
On June 14, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey gave her terms for returning to the Octagon.

“There’s only one person … there’s only one person I would come back for,” Rousey said on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show. “I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new. [I’d come back] for Gina, man—Gina Carano.”

Now, just a week later Carano has voiced her thoughts on the potential match-up between two of the sports biggest icons.

“You know what? Just never put it past me. It could happen,” Carano said on Saturday in an appearance on Unfiltered with Dan Bongino to promote her new movie with Terror on the Prairie.  “It would be six months from now because I have a lot of stuff I need to do …. I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce… I want to give Ronda Rousey a job in one of my movies so maybe there is something we can do there.”

The match-up actually happening is low, but like Jim Carrey says in Dumb and Dumber, “You’re telling me there’s a chance.”

