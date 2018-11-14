Gina Carano Joins ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Series Headed to New Disney Streaming Service

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 14, 2018
Former Strikeforce and Elite XC contender Gina Carano is traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

On Wednesday it was revealed that Carano has landed a part in ‘The Mandalorian’, a new ‘Star Wars’ spinoff series being developed by writer and director Jon Favreau.

Favreau is well known for his work on movies such as ‘Elf’, ‘Swingers’ and ‘The Jungle Book’. 

Carano joins ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Pedro Pascal as the first two major actors cast in the upcoming series that will air on Disney+, the new Disney streaming service that launches in late 2019.

The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

‘The Mandalorian’ synopsis states “after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

There’s no word on who Carano will be playing but it certainly appears she will have a major role in the series following the casting news about Pascal on Tuesday.

Carano hasn’t fought since 2009 when she lost to Cris Cyborg in Strikeforce. Since that time, she has appeared in numerous films and television roles including the Steven Soderbergh directed film ‘Haywire’ as well as a role in the first ‘Deadpool’ movie and ‘Fast and the Furious 6’ as well.

Production on ‘The Mandalorian’ is expected to get underway in early 2019 with a late 2019 debut date expected on Disney+.

               

