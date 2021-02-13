Gina Carano fires back on being canceled; Dana White expresses support for her

Gina Carano, a pioneer in women’s mixed martial arts, was recently dropped from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and any future productions by Lucasfilm. Carano’s character, bounty hunter Cara Dune, was a major character in the Disney+ award-winning show.

Carano was let go by Lucasfilm, as well as UTA, the talent agency that had represented her following a controversial social media post that was later deleted.

The post that Carano wrote on Twitter read: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano quickly began trending and did so for hours on Twitter before she was subsequently dropped by Lucasfilm and UTA.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement.

Gina Carano issues statement after being hired by conservative website

Within days of being released, Carano issued a statement of resolve after being picked up by the conservative website The Daily Wire, for whom she will develop and produce her own film.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano told Deadline.

She used her hiring by The Daily Wire to issue continue with a statement of resolve to other people that feel they might be “canceled.”

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left,” The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro told Deadline.

“This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

UFC’s Dana White says leave Gina Carano alone

Not only did Carano, a former Strikeforce and EliteXC fighter, receive support from Shapiro and The Daily Wire, she also garnered the backing of UFC president Dana White.

Asked about Carano being canceled by Disney and Lucasfilm, White said to MMAWeekly.com at a UFC 258 scrum, “Leave Gina alone. We all make mistakes.”

Neither Carano nor The Daily Wire released any specific details about the new partnership with the former fighter.

