Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian for social media posts

Gina Carano, a pioneer in women’s mixed martial arts, is no longer a part of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Carano’s character, bounty hunter Cara Dune, was a major character in the Disney+ award-winning show.

Carano’s social media posts and interaction have drawn criticism for months. The news comes a day after Carano posted an alleged anti-Semitic story to her social media accounts. It was quickly removed, but the damage had been done. The hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended for hours on Twitter.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement.

Carano brought women’s mixed martial arts into the mainstream during her three-year fighting career in the Elite XC and Strikeforce promotions. She retired after losing the inaugural women’s Strikeforce featherweight title bout to Cris Cyborg in 2009.

Carano left mixed martial arts to pursue a career in Hollywood. She’s starred in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, among other projects.