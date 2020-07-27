Gilbert Melendez handed two-year suspension, could fight outside of UFC

USADA on Monday announced that an independent arbitrator issued a decision that Gilbert Melendez should receive a two-year suspension after failing a drug test last October.

Melendez had contested USADA’s jurisdiction, as the UFC had released him from his contract a few days prior to him submitting the drug sample in question. Melendez was unaware of his release at the time and had not received a letter until weeks later.

The independent arbitrator ruled that Melendez was still beholden to his contract and therefore should not be allowed to fight in the UFC for two years. The arbitrator also ruled that no other fight promotion has to honor the suspension, since the UFC has a direct relationship with USADA.

Most fight promotions, however, honor suspensions issued by the various athletic commissions and USADA.

Melendez hasn’t fought since July 6, 2019, and has not yet indicated whether or not he will return to fighting.

USADA’s statement on Gilbert Melendez arbitration and suspension