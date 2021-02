Gilbert Burns: Why I lost to Kamaru Usman | UFC 258 Post-Fight Press Conference

Hear everything Gilbert Burns had to say after the battle against Kamaru Usman. At the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, hear what Burns had to say as to why he lost to Usman.

