Gilbert Burns: ‘When I’m champion, no one is safe’ | UFC 258 Media Day

Hear everything Gilbert Burns had to say at the UFC 258 Media Day from Las Vegas at The APEX. Burns will be challenging Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship belt.

Usman vs. Burns headlines Saturday’s UFC 258 fight card at The Apex in Las Vegas.

At the UFC 258 Media Day, Burns discussed having the bout derailed twice already, as he hopes that they make it all the way to the Octagon this time. He also recounted his training with Usman in the past, and how he and Usman differ in their approaches to fighting.

