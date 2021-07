Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson : UFC 264 Countdown Video

Former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson ready for a co-main event thriller at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas.

Burns enters the bout ranked no. 2 in the 170-pound division while Thompson is ranked no. 5. The match has gigantic implications in the welterweight division with the winner potential earning a title shot.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3: UFC 264 Countdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)