Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson agreed for UFC 264

A welterweight bout between no. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns and no. 5 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has been verbally agreed upon to take place at UFC 264.

Burns is coming off a TKO loss, when he challenged former teammate and reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 earlier this year. Prior to his loss in February, Burns was on a six fight win streak. The top Brazilian welterweight hopes to get back to his winning ways with a victory over a fellow title challenger in Wonderboy.

Thompson, on the other hand, is on a two fight win streak. His past two victories both came by way of decision over Burns’ current teammate and no. 6 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque at UFC 244 and no. 11 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 last December.

The bout joins what will likely be a stacked card for UFC 264.

The card will be headlined by the trilogy lightweight bout between former UFC interim lightweight champion and no. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier and former featherweight and lightweight champion and no. 6 ranked lightweight contender Conor McGregor.

With no. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal challenging welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the belt at UFC 261 and no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards taking on Nate Diaz at UFC 262, this matchup between Burns and Wonderboy provides the division with even more fluidity.