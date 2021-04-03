HOT OFF THE WIRE
Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson agreed for UFC 264

April 3, 2021
NoNo Comments

A welterweight bout between no. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns and no. 5 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has been verbally agreed upon to take place at UFC 264.

Burns is coming off a TKO loss, when he challenged former teammate and reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 earlier this year. Prior to his loss in February, Burns was on a six fight win streak. The top Brazilian welterweight hopes to get back to his winning ways with a victory over a fellow title challenger in Wonderboy.

Thompson, on the other hand, is on a two fight win streak. His past two victories both came by way of decision over Burns’ current teammate and no. 6 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque at UFC 244 and no. 11 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 last December.

Kevin Holland steps in to face Marvin Vettori in UFC on ABC 2 main event

UFC 264 is shaping up to be a stacked fight card

The bout joins what will likely be a stacked card for UFC 264. 

The card will be headlined by the trilogy lightweight bout between former UFC interim lightweight champion and no. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier and former featherweight and lightweight champion and no. 6 ranked lightweight contender Conor McGregor.

With no. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal challenging welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the belt at UFC 261 and no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards taking on Nate Diaz at UFC 262, this matchup between Burns and Wonderboy provides the division with even more fluidity. 

