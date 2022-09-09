Gilbert Burns thinks Nate Diaz ‘might surprise’ people against Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday

Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns believes that Nate Diaz can pull off an upset in the UFC 279 main event on Saturday against the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev.

“I’m looking for Nate Diaz to survive that storm that he’s going to bring the first two rounds. But then, after that, I think Nate Diaz has a chance,” Burns told TMZ Sports.

Burns is coming off a decision loss to Chimaev in his last outing. He’s been in the octagon with “Borz.” He knows what Chimaev brings to the table.

“The first two rounds are going to be very rough for Diaz, but the veteran that he is and a lot of experience – I hope he gets through those two rounds and then the fight is going to turn to the other side,” Burns said.

“I think the first two rounds are going to be about Khamzat. Let’s see how Nate can handle that, and if he can, people might be surprised,” continued Burns. “The guy is fricken durable.”

Burns is worried about Diaz’ tendency to get cut due to the scar tissue from years of fighting. It was a cut that stopped Diaz’ fight against Jorge Masvidal for the ‘BMF’ belt.

“He gets cuts very easily. I think that’s Khamzat’s strategy, take him down and ground and pound. I think he’s looking for the finish in the second round, a referee stoppage with a big cut,” Burns said.

For Diaz, Burns believes that he has to have good defense, and just be himself.

“Nate, knowing that he gets cut, he knows to cover up very well. I think he has the submission threat on the bottom. Nate’s just gotta be Nate,” Burns said. “He is a slow starter. I think he’s going to start very slow, but if Khamzat don’t take him out I think it’s going to be a long night for Khamzat.”

“My prediction would be Nate Diaz by decision,” stated Burns.