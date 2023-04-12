HOT OFF THE WIRE
Gilbert Burns reveals his pick for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

April 11, 2023
NoNo Comments

Following his UFC 287 win over Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns demanded to be backup for the upcoming title bout between champion Leon Edwards and top contender Colby Covington. He also threatened to leave the fight promotion if he didn’t face the winner.

UFC president Dana White granted Burns his wish and Burns will officially weigh in when the title bout is set in case something prevents either Edwards or Covington from fighting. Then he’ll face the winner later this year.

Who does Burns think he’ll be facing?

“It’s a good fight. I’ve got to stop and take a look at that. I do think Colby wins. I don’t think it’s going to be easy,” said Burns during the UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference. “I think he’s going to get kicked a lot. He’s going to get hit a lot. Leon is big for the division, and long. I think a way better striker than Colby, but maybe Colby and that pace and the wrestling, he might get it done.”

If Covington is able to defeat Edwards when the two finally meet inside the cage, Burns likes the way he matches up against ‘Chaos.’

“I think Colby against me is an amazing fight. I think in the striking I have an advantage, I do believe. On the ground it would be so nice. I can not wait for this fight,” said Burns.

