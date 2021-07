Gilbert Burns on Conor McGregor’s leg break: ‘It’s an unfortunate situation’

No. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns chimes in on Conor McGregor’s grotesque broken leg, as well as his victory over Stephen Thompson in the UFC 264 co-main event in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor: ‘This is not over,’ UFC 264 loss was a ‘doctor’s stoppage!’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)