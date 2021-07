Gilbert Burns: ‘Nate Diaz would be easy money’ | UFC 264 Media Day

No. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns takes on Stephen Thompson in the UFC 264 co-main event on Saturday. During the event’s Media Day on Wednesday, Burns was asked about a potential fight against Nate Diaz.

Diaz has criticized Burns and his fighting style. If the two were to ever fight, Burns believes it would be ‘easy money.’

