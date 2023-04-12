HOT OFF THE WIRE
Gilbert Burns issues an apology to Jorge Masvidal over greasing allegation

April 12, 2023
NoNo Comments

After defeating Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 287 co-main event, Gilbert Burns said that ‘Gamebred’ felt slippery and accused Masvidal of cheating. Masvidal responded saying that he’s never cheated and never even had a point deducted in his 52-fight career.

“I think I showed a lot of improvement, and that guy was freaking slippery. That’s an old dog, Miami trick with the lotion, because he was so slippery. Wow. One hundred percent, I do believe [he was greasing],” Burns said during the UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference. 

“I know those old tricks those guys do. You know what they do? They wake up on [Saturday] and they take the first shower and they put a lot of lotion on the body. The skin absorbs the lotion, and then after three hours, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and your body absorbs. Whenever you start sweating a lot [the lotion comes out]. For sure he did that, 100 percent he did. I’m telling you.”

On Tuesday, Burns apologized to Masvidal and his team and said that the made a mistake in levying an allegation.

“I’d love to take this moment to apologize. I kind of made a couple of accusations to him after the fight through a lot of emotion. He was super slippery, but I don’t want to throw nothing bad on the guy. The guy had an amazing career,” Burns told TMZ Sports.

“I don’t want to throw nothing bad on the guy. I’d love to apologize, to send an apology to him and his team and take that away. I think I made a mistake making the accusation, and I hope he accepts my apologies. I don’t want to throw no one down. That is not me, and I’d love to take that out.”

