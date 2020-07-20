HOT OFF THE WIRE
Gilbert Burns - UFC on ESPN 9 weigh - Getty-UFC

featuredGilbert Burns is COVID-19 negative, clearing path to Kamaru Usman and UFC title shot

Jorge Masvidal - next after UFC 251

featuredWhat’s next for Jorge Masvidal? (UFC 251 Usman vs. Masvidal highlights and discussion)

Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joe Benavidez at UFC on ESPN+ 30

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo becomes flyweight champ, puts Joe Benavidez to sleep at UFC on ESPN+ 30

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Figueiredo vs Benavidez live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 Live Results

Gilbert Burns is COVID-19 negative, clearing path to Kamaru Usman and UFC title shot

July 20, 2020
NoNo Comments

Gilbert Burns is now COVID-19 negative, clearing the way for a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman was originally slated to defend his belt against Burns at UFC 251 on July 11, the promotion’s inaugural event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the precautions to keep all UFC Fight Island events COVID-free, Burns and all other fighters and personnel were required to get a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding a flight to the Yas Island. Burns came back positive and was immediately nixed from the fight.

UFC officials swiftly shifted to Jorge Masvidal to take Burns’s place. Masvidal fought Usman on six days notice, but failed to wrest the belt from the champion.

Masvidal was hoping for a rematch with a full fight camp, but UFC president Dana White has already declared that Burns would get the next crack at Usman as soon as he is cleared of COVID.

Burns on Monday posted test results from Access Medical Labs, showing a negative result for Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the coronavirus known to cause COVID-19.

It is unclear how soon the UFC will want to host the Usman vs. Burns bout, but they’ll likely try to do it before the end of 2020.

Burns sports an overall record of 19-3 (12-3 in the UFC). He is currently on a six-fight winning streaks that includes victories over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Gunner Nelson.

TRENDING > Video: What happened when Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping crossed up on UFC Fight Island?

Dana White shuts down Jorge Masvidal immediate rematch: ‘Gilbert’s next’ for Usman

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA