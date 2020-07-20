Gilbert Burns is COVID-19 negative, clearing path to Kamaru Usman and UFC title shot

Gilbert Burns is now COVID-19 negative, clearing the way for a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman was originally slated to defend his belt against Burns at UFC 251 on July 11, the promotion’s inaugural event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the precautions to keep all UFC Fight Island events COVID-free, Burns and all other fighters and personnel were required to get a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding a flight to the Yas Island. Burns came back positive and was immediately nixed from the fight.

UFC officials swiftly shifted to Jorge Masvidal to take Burns’s place. Masvidal fought Usman on six days notice, but failed to wrest the belt from the champion.

Masvidal was hoping for a rematch with a full fight camp, but UFC president Dana White has already declared that Burns would get the next crack at Usman as soon as he is cleared of COVID.

Burns on Monday posted test results from Access Medical Labs, showing a negative result for Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the coronavirus known to cause COVID-19.

It is unclear how soon the UFC will want to host the Usman vs. Burns bout, but they’ll likely try to do it before the end of 2020.

Burns sports an overall record of 19-3 (12-3 in the UFC). He is currently on a six-fight winning streaks that includes victories over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Gunner Nelson.

Covid Free! 🙏🏾

Sem Corona! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/A6Pb4srIaP — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2020

