Gilbert Burns demands title shot following UFC 287

April 9, 2023
Gilbert Burns has long been known for taking fights against anyone the UFC throws at him. It’s not just words that he says, it is followed through by his actions. After he sent Jorge Masvidal into retirement at UFC 287, Burns flipped the script on that attitude.

Watch as Burns doesn’t fall into his usual mode of fighting whomever the UFC offers. He demanded that he be the back-up for the upcoming championship tilt between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, and if the fight follows through, he wants the winner. Period.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

