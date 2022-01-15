Giga Chikadze wants a title shot with a win over Calvin Kattar: ‘Alexander Volkanovski has nothing against me’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 15, 2022
No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Giga Chikadze has the opportunity to leap into title contention if he defeats No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar in the UFC Vegas 46 main event.

Chikadze is riding a nine-fight winning streak and hasn’t experienced defeat since 2018. If he gets past Kattar, Chikadze wants to fight for the title in his following bout.

“When I beat Calvin Kattar, it doesn’t matter if it happens in two months, three months – maybe they schedule the next fight. I want the winner of the next fight,” Chikadze told TMZ Sports. “I deserve a shot.”

Alexander Volkanovski holds the UFC 145-pound championship, but Chikadze believes Volkanovski wouldn’t stand a chance against him.

“That guy has nothing against me. Nothing. I’ve been facing the short guys like him all my life and making my living with that, knocking these type of guys out,” Chikadze said.

“There is not chance that he can stand in front of me. He can’t even catch me. He can’t even touch me. I’m so giant for him. It would be like David vs. Goliath.”

