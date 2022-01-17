Giga Chikadze says ‘Georgians are always unbreakable’ following brutal loss to Calvin Kattar | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 17, 2022
On Saturday night Giga Chikadze suffered his first official UFC loss when Calvin Kattar brutally picked him apart for five full rounds. The bout, already a contender for Fight of the Year, saw both men transported to the hospital after a hard-fought battle.

Shortly after the fight, Chikadze took to Facebook Live from his hospital bed to share his thoughts on his performance.

“I f*cked up last night, but it’s all good,” Chikadze said. “It’s the journey. I’m learning from this. Next time, I’m going to come back so much stronger. I already feel bad for my future opponents, so I’m going to learn a lot from this one. Trust me on that.

“Also, I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, nine I would win. That would be the one I would lose, and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistakes, and I’m paying now with that. It’s all good. I’m unbreakable, remember this sh*t. Georgians are always unbreakable. This is how we fight: until the f*cking end.”

Despite the loss, many fans praised him for lasting the five full rounds and not giving up or being finished in the face of a tough opponent.

