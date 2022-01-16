Giga Chikadze posts hospital photo with Calvin Kattar following UFC Vegas 46 war

Giga Chikadze suffered a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in the UFC Vegas 46 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Chikadze entered the fight riding a nine-fight winning streak with an unblemished record inside the octagon. Ranked at No. 8, Chikadze faced higher ranked Kattar and was soundly defeated by the fifth ranked contender.

The fight went the distance, but Katter won every round on all three judges’ scorecards. Following the fight, both fighters were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

While at the hospital, Chikadze snapped a photo with Kattar and posted it to his instagram account. He caption the photo with one word. “Respect,” he wrote.

