Get to Know Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo

January 13, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Get to know flyweight champion Henry Cejudo away from the Octagon as he answers questions on a wide variety of topics. Cejudo potentially holds the flyweight division’s future in his hands, as bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw moves down a weight class in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 1 on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night.

