Get to Know Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo

(Courtesy of UFC)

Get to know flyweight champion Henry Cejudo away from the Octagon as he answers questions on a wide variety of topics. Cejudo potentially holds the flyweight division’s future in his hands, as bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw moves down a weight class in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 1 on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

