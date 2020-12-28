Get hyped for Conor McGregor’s return opposite Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since his 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. He makes his return to the Octagon one year later on Jan. 23 at UFC 257, where he will rematch Dustin Poirier on UFC Fight Island.

Poirier steps back in the cage having defeated Dan Hooker over the summer after having failed to take the UFC lightweight title from Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Get hyped for the UFC 257 Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor rematch as 2021 is about to kick off.

(Video courtesy of UFC)