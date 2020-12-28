HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 257 Poirier vs McGregor Ready for War

hot-sauce-featuredGet hyped for Conor McGregor’s return opposite Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Nick and Nate Diaz at Strikeforce

hot-sauce-featuredVideo: How Nick and Nate Diaz spent quarantine in 2020

Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170

hot-sauce-featuredTito Ortiz in anti-mask confrontation with citizen and at city council meeting

Tito Ortiz Huntington Beach council meeting

hot-sauce-featuredTito Ortiz fields a healthy dose of criticism, sworn in as Mayor Pro Tem in Huntington Beach (video)

Get hyped for Conor McGregor’s return opposite Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

December 28, 2020
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since his 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. He makes his return to the Octagon one year later on Jan. 23 at UFC 257, where he will rematch Dustin Poirier on UFC Fight Island.

Poirier steps back in the cage having defeated Dan Hooker over the summer after having failed to take the UFC lightweight title from Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Get hyped for the UFC 257 Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor rematch as 2021 is about to kick off.

TRENDING > Video: How Nick and Nate Diaz spent quarantine in 2020

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA