German Fans Get UFC Live Events via Fight Pass and Facebook Beginning with UFC Singapore

Germany has proven to be a difficult television market for the UFC, so they are going all-in with UFC FIGHT PASS and Facebook.

Sports fans in Germany will be able to view UFC events live on UFC FIGHT PASS and UFC’s Facebook page starting with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COWBOY vs. EDWARDS on Saturday, June 23.

Whilst all main cards will be available exclusively to UFC FIGHT PASS members, those following UFCEurope on Facebook in Germany will be able to catch many of the live Prelim bouts at no cost. For this weekend’s event, the first five bouts will be live on Facebook starting at 10:30 a.m. CEST.

“This is a great opportunity for us to bring our product to the masses in Germany,” remarked David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content. “We know we have a strong fan base in Germany, as exemplified by the sell out crowd in Hamburg in 2016. We want to ensure our fans don’t miss a second of our live offering.”

UFC will be putting on a summer blockbuster of events, including two thrilling title fights at UFC 226: MIOCIC vs. CORMIER. The main event will see heavyweight champion Miocic go for his fourth consecutive title defense against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Then on Sunday, July 22, the Octagon touches down in Hamburg for the second time as light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir faces MMA legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. To experience UFC live this summer, tickets are available from Eventim.de.

Upcoming UFC events this summer include: