Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd targeted as main event for UFC Fight Night in Sacramento

May 29, 2019
A women’s bantamweight showdown between Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd is being targeted as the main event for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Sacramento on July 13.

Verbal agreements are in places from the fighters according to sources close to the situation, who confirmed the news following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

De Randamie was crowned the first ever UFC women’s featherweight champion back in 2017 with a win over Holly Holm but she relinquished the title before returning to bantamweight last year.

In her first fight back at 135 pounds, de Randamie defeated former title challenger Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Ladd has remained undefeated in her career with a perfect 8-0 resume including three straight wins in the UFC.

Most recently, Ladd defeated former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ finalist Sijara Eubanks by unanimous decision while taking home ‘Fight of the Night’ honors as well.

Now Ladd will look to face de Randamie in July with the winner almost certainly positioned to challenge for the women’s bantamweight title in the future.

