Germaine de Randamie on Nearly Going Blind and Her Rollercoaster Ride Back to the Cage

An emotional Germaine de Randamie after her win at the UFC 25th Anniversary event in Denver at UFC Fight Night 139 talked about her comeback journey and her recovery after nearly going blind.

De Randamie scored a tremendous victory in her first fight in almost two years, earning a unanimous decision over Raquel Pennington on Saturday night in the Mile High City.