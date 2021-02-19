Gerald Scott confident in himself heading into LFA 100

Coming off a two year layoff, lightweight Gerald Scott was hoping that 2020 would be a big year for himself when the novel coronavirus put those plans on hold and extended his layoff for half the year.

Luckily Scott’s year wasn’t a total wash, as he was able to pick up a second round TKO of Keith Phathaem at LFA 87 in July to mark his first victory since November of 2017.

“I was able to get one fight in, but doing an MMA fight with the whole Covid thing, not having an audience there, was a strange thing,” Scott told MMAWeekly.com. “By the grace of God I got through it.

“Once again my team and I were able to get back in the gym, kept each other strong and did the best we could to keep each other focused.”

Admittedly having been off so long did have an effect on how Scott fought against Phathaem.

“Just a year off in the MMA game is a lifetime, so when I came back to competing in the LFA it was like I was doing the whole thing all over again,” said Scott. “I was definitely dealing with some nerves. I wouldn’t say fear, but it was nerves.

“I think I was a little bit gun shy, a little bit hesitant to let go with my strikes. I didn’t necessarily know how my cardio would hold up in a different state, so I wanted to feel him out in the first round, and then what it was the right time start to pick him apart. That’s what I did, but I wish I had been a little more active.”

This Friday in Park City, Kansas, Scott (4-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Tommy Aaron (6-4) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 100.

“We’re familiar with Tommy because he’s been around for quite some time and he’s definitely a tough, durable opponent,” Scott said.

“I’m not overlooking him by any means, but I’m confident in myself and I know what I can do. I know I have trained very hard for this. With this upcoming fight I’m just going to go out there and do what I do best.”

Having had his career derailed in the past for one reason or another, Scott is anxious to make up for lost time and have the most productive time of his career so far in 2021.

“2021 is going to be an active year for me,” said Scott. “I told my manager that I want to get in as many fights this year as I can. I’m looking to either get on either Contender Series after this fight or get a call from the UFC at some point this year.”